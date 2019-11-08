News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

How Radiology helped keep NZ's top tennis player on court

Friday, 8 November 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Radiologists


On the 2019 International Day of Radiology (IDoR) one of New Zealand’s greatest athletes, Marina Erakovic, has revealed the vital role radiology played in extending her tennis career.

Erakovic, who retired from professional tennis in December 2018 following a series of long-term injuries, said radiologists played a huge role in ensuring she was able to fulfil her dream of representing her country at the highest level.

“From the age of 14, I more or less got stress fractures every two years,” she said. “One year I was playing through extreme pain in my knee at Wimbledon. I got some scans done and was told that there wasn’t any serious injury so I kept playing, but the pain didn’t go away. I thought I was going crazy. When I got home a radiologist reviewed the images and found a small stress fracture on the inside of my patella.

“The expertise of radiologists played a huge role in my career. It helped to give accurate diagnoses and in turn informed my recovery, training plans and scheduling to make sure that I could get back on court as soon as possible.

“I’m extremely proud to have been able to represent my country and am thankful to have had the support of such a fantastic team of medical experts.”

Erakovic achieved a career high ranking of 39 in the world in singles and 25th in doubles – often flying the New Zealand flag solo on the world tour.

Clinical radiologist with a special interest in musculoskeletal imaging, Dr Quentin Reeves said:

“It’s not just our sporting heroes that benefit from radiology. Most people will have experienced a sports-related injury and have had imaging like an MRI, X-ray or CT scan at some time in their life.

“As radiologists we review these images to determine the nature of the injury, the exact location and pass on a detailed report that helps to inform the recommended treatment options and likely length of recovery to get you active again as quickly as possible.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit


Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 