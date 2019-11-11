Sydney Ob-Gyn insults NZ Midwives

Multiple Ob-Gyns and Midwives in NZ & Australia are in shock at Professor of Obstetrics from Sydney University Hans Peter Dietz repeatedly insulting midwives and stating that Women should have to sign a consent form to give birth vaginally.

High-profile Ob-Gyn Prof Dietz made remarks so sexist and condescending at a Melbourne conference some attendees were in tears, with more reports now streaming in about other insulting behavior from Dietz at multiple other maternity conferences.

RANZCOG (Royal Australian & NZ College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists) Dr Vijay Roach reacted saying “RANZCOG unequivocally refutes the recent comments made by Prof Dietz” and that “Prof Dietz’s language has no place in the speciality of obstetrics and gynaecology or medicine more broadly.”

Many believe Professor Dietz has gone way too far this time:

• A blanket accusation that Midwives write poor documentation is ludicrous. Practically any Hospital Head of Maternity Dept will admit – if anything – that paperwork detail by Obstetric doctors can commonly tend be less detailed than those notes written by the Midwifery staff.

• Obstetric interventions of Instrumental Vaginal Deliveries using forceps of a ventouse can commonly cause a far longer pelvic-floor-damage recovery, than spontaneous natural births.

• The World Health Org continues to recommend only 10%-15% of all births medically should require a C-Section, because solid research shows that C-Section rates above 15% do not appear to improve maternal/neonatal mortality or morbidity stats.

Local Midwife Kathy Fray who has been NZ’s No.1 best-selling birth-babies-motherhood Author for the past a 1½ decades responds “The NZ maternity healthcare system is recognized globally as one of the best – if not the best – in the world. And NZ Midwives are respected worldwide as some of the most highly skilled on the planet – it is Kiwi midwives on the international stages teaching our continuity-of-care system around the world.”

“In my opinion” Fray continues “Prof Dietz appears to be behaving like an insecure and offensive bully, whose day-to-day specialty of pelvic-floor revision surgery, has skewed his view to have lost touch with the reality that the great majority of natural spontaneous vaginal Births are completely normal and uneventful – and he’s failed to mention all the copious risk-factors to both mother and baby with Elective C-Sections”.

