News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Taranaki DHB proposes rural model of care for South Taranaki

Friday, 15 November 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: Taranaki District Health Board

Taranaki DHB proposes rural model of care for South Taranaki


Joint media statement from Taranaki District Health Board (Taranaki DHB), South Taranaki Community Health Forum and Taranaki Ki Te Tonga

November 15, 2019

Taranaki DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements attended this week's South Taranaki Community Health Forum & Taranaki Ki Te Tonga, to give an update on the progress of planning following the public forum held in August.

The update included a presentation on a proposed rural model of care for South Taranaki residents designed to enhance the delivery of existing and proposed new services across all providers.

The Forum has now invited Taranaki DHB to present the rural model of care proposal to the wider South

Taranaki community and a public forum will take place on Tuesday 26 November at 1pm in the Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Taranaki District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 