News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Western Bay oral health challege winners

Friday, 15 November 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Tuesday 19 November, 2019

Healthy smiles the future for Western Bay oral health challenge winners

Beaming, healthy smiles are the future for an early childhood centre (ECC) in the Western Bay after it triumphed in an annual oral health challenge.

ECCs across the Western Bay were invited to take part in the annual World Oral Health Day Challenge - organised by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Oral Health Promotion team. Tauranga’s The Tot Spot came out on top.

“It’s a great promotion and it was wonderful to win, we certainly put a lot of work into it,” said The Tot Spot Teacher Cheryl Loveday.

“We did lots of creative activities, we made mouths and teeth out of play-doh and paper, we had books, stories and songs on oral health, we dressed up as teeth, we watched movies, made fruit kebabs and smoothies, and did lunchbox promotions looking at healthy lunchboxes and drinking water.

“We also did practical life skills, taking the children to the supermarket where they bought their own food and then made healthy lunches together. We really tried to get them thinking about teeth, healthy food which is good for your teeth.

“We also made up charts for the children to take home, so the parents could support them in cleaning their teeth. We got great engagement from our children and our parents.”

Prizes for the winners included a big box of fruit and vegetables, water bottles, toothbrushes, toothpaste, certificates and laminated activities books.

Oral Health Promoter Nicole D’Cruz congratulated The Tot Spot, which is licensed for 80 children on its roll and caters for three age groups: babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

“This was my first oral health challenge as part of the Oral Health Promotion team and I was so impressed with the work that all the centres submitted,” said Nicole.

“I really enjoyed working with Tot Spot as they were so enthusiastic about participating in the challenge and they did such a great job.

We were very impressed with the time and effort they took into completing the challenge activity book and looked like the children learnt a lot about good oral health behaviours. Well done Tot Spot and all the other centres who participated,” she said.

The theme for World Oral Health Day 2019 was ‘Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health’. The message behind this theme was a motivational one for individuals to take charge of their own oral health, by taking specific action to prevent oral disease and safeguard their overall health.

The full results in the Western Bay were:

Winners The Tot Spot Early Learning Centre

2nd Place Maketu EduCare

3rd Place Above and Beyond Tauriko

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 