Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Too many youths on remand being held in secure facilities

Monday, 27 May 2019, 12:38 pm
Article: RNZ

Too many youths on remand being held in secure facilities - Children's Commissioner

Katie Doyle, Youth Affairs Reporter

It is unacceptable that young people are being remanded to youth detention facilities on charges that have not been proven, Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft says.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft. Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

It follows the release of the latest State of Care report, which examines whether young people on remand are being supported to live in the community.

The report found that about 80 percent of young people detained in secure youth justice facilities were on remand while awaiting the end of their court case.

Judge Andrew Becroft said that was never what the facilities were designed for and said it was concerning that this had become a default option.

"They were there for long-term rehabilitation for young offenders who had their charges proved," he said.

Judge Becroft said New Zealand used to have a suite of community based homes for young people, but these had become mothballed, decommissioned, or sold.



He said that meant the only option left was large-scale youth justice facilities, which did not help provide for enduring rehabilitation.

The answer, said Judge Becroft, lay in well-supervised homes for up to four people that focused on providing trauma-informed support.

He said if this became a reality, the country would be on to something world leading and young offenders would have the best chance to turn their lives around.

Phil Dinham from Oranga Tamariki said the number of young people detained in the facilities while on remand was 'out of balance' compared to international figures.

But he said it was important to note that young people in the youth court had often offended a few times, and had lived challenging lives.

Mr Dinham said Oranga Tamariki was trying to speed through the court report process so those on remand could proceed to sentencing faster than they do now.

In addition, he said Oranga Tamariki was putting in place more supported-bail options and were working to open more community-based remand homes.

"We're building a network of small, four or five bed facilities, close to communities where we are seeing youth crime patterns emerge," he said.

But Mr Dinham said that involved ensuring the community, mana whenua and local police felt comfortable and supported having the homes.

The main thing, he said, was that once a young person was in the home, they had access to education, positive activities and remained connected to their family.

Greater focus on early intervention needed - report

The report also examined the idea of early intervention, and found while it was key to preventing crime - it was not always happening.

It referenced a concern raised by a police officer who said Oranga Tamariki was contacting families too late, by which point the child was in the "too hard basket."

The report said that early intervention and support could decrease the risk of young people moving from care and protection to youth justice.

It made four recommendations including the improvement of cultural capacity and relationships with young people and their families.

More effective communication with partner agencies and increased family and community placement options were also recommended.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 