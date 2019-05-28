Alfred Ngaro decides against forming Christian party

Alfred Ngaro will not be leaving National to set up his own faith-based party.

Alfred Ngaro (file) Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The National List MP and former pastor confirmed last week he was considering starting his own party ahead of the next election.

He said he had been overwhelmed by the number of people who had approached him asking why their values were not represented in Parliament.

National Party leader Simon Bridges initially dismissed reports about Mr Ngaro's potential move, but later confirmed he was giving him "space" to explore the option.

This morning Mr Ngaro announced he had dropped the idea.

"This was always something I was considering and nothing more than that," he said in a statement.

"The National Party is my home and where I want to stay.

"I have informed National Party leader Simon Bridges and my caucus colleagues that I will continue as a member of the National caucus."

He thanked Mr Bridges for giving him time to consider his options, and said he looked forward to campaigning for National in the general election next year.











