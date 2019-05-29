Live: Teachers on 'mega strike'

Live: Teachers on 'mega strike' over deadlocked pay pay dispute

Primary and secondary teachers across New Zealand are going on a "mega strike" today, the country's largest-ever industrial action.

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers, which it said were more than $1.2 billion over four years.

Follow our live blog below as we stay up to date with the strike:













© Scoop Media