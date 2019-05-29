Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PNG prime minister Peter O'Neill resigns

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 3:23 pm
Article: RNZ

Papua New Guinea's prime minister Peter O'Neill has resigned.

Mr O'Neill, who has been in the role since 2011, avoided facing a likely confidence vote by making good on his recent announcement that he would step down.

The prime minister has been under intense pressure after mass defections from his government in the past month left him without a majority in parliament.

The Papua New Guinea Parliament building in Port Moresby. Photo: RNZ Pacific/ Koroi Hawkins


Mr O'Neill told parliament this morning that before coming to the chamber, he had tendered his resignation to the Governor-General.

"Mr Speaker, I want to inform this honourable house that at 9.45am this morning, I delivered to His Excellency the Grand Chief Sir Robert Dadae, the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, my letter of resignation so we can deal with this matter once and for all. Once and for all," Mr O'Neill said.

Mr O'Neill's formal resignation today came after he had appeared to backtrack on his earlier commitment to step down this week, prompting the opposition to file a motion against him this morning.

Leading opposition MPs promptly praised the prime minister for listening to the people by stepping down to allow new leadership.



"By your resignation today, you beat me and beat many of us and outclassing many of us to the view some of us have of you that you are power hungry. Today you showed that you still have the heart to listen to the call and cry of our people," said opposition MP James Marape.

Parliament Speaker Job Pomat confirmed a parliamentary vote for a new prime minister will take place Thursday morning.

It's unclear which MPs will be nominated to be new prime minister, with intensive political horse-trading expected in Port Moresby through until tomorow's vote.

However one senior MP who defected to the opposition in recent weeks, Sir Puka Temu, has already crossed back to the ruling People's National Congress party, and more could follow.

This means Mr O'Neill's party could yet remain in power under a new leader.


New Zealand's government says it's watching the unfolding political developments in Papua New Guinea closely.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the situation in PNG is still developing, and as such New Zealand will continue to monitor it.

However she said it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier praised his PNG counterpart as a great friend and partner.

However the former PNG prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta said the praise was inappropriate, unhelpful and discourteous.

Sir Mekere claims it echoes how the Australian government interfered in PNG's 2017 election by supporting Mr O'Neill.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 