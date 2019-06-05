Top Scoops

Urgent facilitation between junior doctors and DHBs fails

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 4:34 pm
Article: RNZ

Urgent facilitation between junior doctors and district health boards has ended without a settlement.

Junior doctors on strike in January. Photo: RNZ / Karen Brown

There have been eight days of mediation by the Employment Relations Authority in the past month.

The Resident Doctors Association and DHBs are at loggerheads over who should have the final say over changes to work arrangements.

The latest mediation between the sides was in Auckland last Friday.

Today, DHBs said no settlement was agreed, and the Employment Relations Authority will now make a recommendation by the end of the month.

The doctors have held five strikes since January over their expired work agreement.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
