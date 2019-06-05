Urgent facilitation between junior doctors and DHBs fails

Urgent facilitation between junior doctors and district health boards has ended without a settlement.

Junior doctors on strike in January. Photo: RNZ / Karen Brown

There have been eight days of mediation by the Employment Relations Authority in the past month.

The Resident Doctors Association and DHBs are at loggerheads over who should have the final say over changes to work arrangements.

The latest mediation between the sides was in Auckland last Friday.

Today, DHBs said no settlement was agreed, and the Employment Relations Authority will now make a recommendation by the end of the month.

The doctors have held five strikes since January over their expired work agreement.











© Scoop Media