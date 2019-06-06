Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Teacher unions, education minister to discuss issues today

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 9:21 am
Article: RNZ

Teacher unions and the government will meet today to seek a solution to stalled collective agreement negotiations.

Striking teachers and supporters in Napier on 29 May. Photo: RNZ / Anusha Bradley

Education Minister Chris Hipkins called the meeting following last week's first-ever nationwide joint strike by nearly 50,000 primary teachers and principals and secondary teachers.

Additionally, five weeks of rolling secondary school industrial action that began this week.

The two sides are stuck on offers that would give most teachers three pay rises of 3 percent each, as well as a new top step on the pay scale for primary school teachers.

The government said those offers will cost $1.2 billion over four years, and it would not spend more.

But the Educational Institute and the Post Primary Teachers Association said the offers did not address the pay and workload problems their members are facing.

While both unions and the government weren't commenting before the meeting, David Fleming, an employment lawyer with extensive mediation experience told Morning Report industrial bargaining often involved people becoming entrenched "because no one wants to accept a deal knowing it's not the best deal they might have gotten".



"In this situation, tension's built up for quite a long time, pressures and expectations build - the teacher's want to see progress, the government's wanting to see financial constraints.

"In the end, is to say 'here we are, if we continue to reiterate the demands that we made of each other, we're going to be deadlocked and there's going to be more and more harm done'.

"Union members don't generally want to be going on longer and longer strikes."


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 