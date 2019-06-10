Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Two new political polls at odds

Monday, 10 June 2019, 3:31 pm
Article: RNZ

Political polls released tonight [Sunday] tell two different stories for National and Labour.

National Party leader Simon Bridges and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. While the two polls were at odds over the change to each party's fortunes, Mr Bridges' popularity as preferred PM remained low. Photo: RNZ

In one poll National has leapfrogged Labour to take the lead but according to the other, Labour could govern alone for the first time.

The National Party is back ahead of Labour in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll - up four points to 44 - while Labour was down six percentage points to 42.

However, in the Newshub Reid Research poll Labour could govern alone for the first time with 50.8 percentage points compared to National, which dipped out of the 40s to 37.4 points.

In the preferred prime minister ratings the National Party leader Simon Bridges is still struggling to resonate with 5 percentage points in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll - one below his colleague Judith Collins and equal to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters - while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on 45 points.

In the Newshub Reid Research poll Mr Bridges crashed to 4.2 points while Ms Collins was up to 7.1. Ms Ardern skyrocketed up 7.2 points to 49.

1 News' poll was taken between 4 and 8 June while Newshub's spanned 29 May to June 7.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 