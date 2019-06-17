Steven Adams won't play for Tall Blacks

NBA basketball star Steven Adams won't be playing for the Tall Blacks at this year's World Cup in China.

Last week Adams was named in an extended squad of 25 for the September tournament, but at the time Basketball New Zealand said they were still to confirm his availability.

Basketball New Zealand has since received the following statement from Steven Adams' agent at Wasserman Media Group.

"Steven's support of the Tall Blacks and his interest in playing for the program at some point down the line is unwavering.

"While he won't be participating this year with the National Team, his plan is to evaluate the opportunity to play in the 2020 Olympics following the upcoming NBA season."

To qualify for the Olympics, the Tall Blacks must finish higher than the other Oceania team at the World Cup, Australia, or finish in the top four of one of the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in June 2020.

Adams, who plays centre for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA, is yet to play a game for New Zealand.











