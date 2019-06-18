Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Review board upholds mosque attack video's classification

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 3:58 pm
Article: RNZ

Mosque live stream: Review board upholds video's classification, dismisses appeal

Anneke Smith, RNZ court reporter

The Film and Literature Board has rejected claims the livestream video of the Christchurch mosque attacks is fake.

Flowers near Al Noor Mosque. Photo: RNZ / Isra'a Emhail

Christchurch man Brian Johnston applied to have the video's classification reviewed after it was deemed objectionable by the Classification Office three days after the attacks.

He was granted leave to seek a review of the decision by the Secretary of the Department of Internal Affairs

In his submissions, he argued the classification needed to be lifted so New Zealanders could view it and decide for themselves.

In its decision, the board said Mr Johnston also claimed the video was "obviously not a livestream" of the 15 March attacks.

"The applicant ... is seeking to have the ban lifted on the grounds the video for whatever reason may not be real but, rather, a drill or mock up and therefore is not "in a real sense" violent or graphic."

Mr Johnston said the video was not graphic, did not incite hatred and could not reasonably be considered offensive.



He also submitted the public viewed more violence on television than what was portrayed in the video, which had already been viewed by thousands of people.

His submissions were rejected by the board which was unanimous in its decision the video's objectionable classification should remain.

"It promotes and supports the infliction of extreme violence and extreme cruelty, being the killing or maiming of persons in the mosque while they were unarmed and at prayer."

The board also found there was no need to resolve Mr Johnston's submission that the video was not a real recording.

"Even if that submission could possibly be correct, the video contains aspects which justify it being deemed to be objectionable in any case."

Chief Censor David Shanks, who classified the 17 minute video as objectionable on 18 March, welcomed the decision.

"Our hope and expectation is that this decision will support continuing efforts to limit the publication and distribution of the livestream video, so that most New Zealanders will not need to worry about themselves or their children stumbling across it or having it recommended to them.

"And, for the tiny minority who may try to continue to distribute this material to promote hate and killing, there should be no doubt that what they are doing is not just unacceptable - it is illegal."

Mr Shanks said the claim the video was fake was not a tenable argument but believed in the public's right to test his decision.

"Any time that New Zealanders' freedoms are impinged upon in any way, even for what we felt was a proper and legitimate purpose, it's really important that those decisions can be tested. So I think there's quite a liberal approach taken to granting leave."

He said members of the Film and Literature Board would have needed to analyse the footage to reach their decision.

"We appreciate that that will have been a difficult task. We in this office are well aware of the personal impacts of viewing such material.

"We also wish to acknowledge these serious impacts will have played out for many thousands of New Zealanders who inadvertently viewed this material, or had it 'recommended' to them."

The decision means the video remains under wraps. Only people with a legitimate purpose - for reporting or research - can access it by applying to the Chief Censor.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 