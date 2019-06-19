Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Wellington Council to debate climate emergency declaration

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 10:19 am
Article: RNZ

Wellington City Council to debate climate emergency declaration

Wellington City Council looks set to join the growing list of cities declaring a climate emergency.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the city wants to attach any declaration to a plan. Photo: RNZ / Aaron Smale

The council will debate whether to declare a climate emergency tomorrow - at the same time as it considers a new strategy to make the city carbon neutral by 2050.

Mayor Justin Lester said recent feedback showed 92 percent of self-selecting residents support urgent action on climate change.

"We haven't declared earlier like other cities, because we actually want to attach it to a plan," he said.

The declaration and plan told council staff to make sure they're thinking about climate change and emissions in their work, he said.

The first steps for the city were to make it easier for people to change how they get around, and how they power their homes and businesses, Mr Lester said.

Councillor Iona Pannett said it was not about forcing people to change their ways - rather, it's about the council making greener options easy for people to use.

"So good cycleways, good systems for disposing of waste and re-using of resources, making sure we provide good regulation for building and so on. Individuals can only do so much," she said.

The emissions that came from building that infrastructure needed to be tracked and offset, and materials re-used where possible, she said.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 