We Have a Trump Because We Have an Empire

Friday, 21 June 2019, 9:26 am
Article: Harvey Wasserman

By Harvey Wasserman


The man who would make himself dictator is with us because we have put so many like him in power in so many other places.

And because we have 800 bases around the world, spend unlimited sums on an imperial military, and continue to use it to tell everyone else on this planet what to do and who will rule them.

Remarkably, many of those rulers turn out to be a lot like Donald Trump.

Think of Trump as the ultimate payback, the balloon payment on the Empire. He is the eternal imperial mobster, a composite of exactly who we’ve foisted on so many other innocents throughout history.

We need to stop whining about him. Instead, we need to apologize to the world, sell our bases, turn our military to peaceful and ecological uses, and stop behaving like an imperial overlord. If we don’t, our next ruler (even if a Democrat) will be just like this one, only smarter and more brutally effective.

And then the one after that. And the one after that. And the one after that.
Imagine yourself in Greece just after WW2. Revolution is in the air. The chances for social democracy are real….

READ THE REST AT https://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/57197-rsn-we-have-a-trump-because-we-have-an-empire

