Do Drones Dream Of Electric War Crimes?



by Caitlin Johnstone

They strip the earth of minerals

to fill the skies with metal birds.

Minerals drop explosive minerals

onto organic matter with faces and feelings,

and eyes are ripped from heads

and fingers are ripped from hands

and limbs are ripped from torsos

and insides are ripped outside

from bodies once cuddled and breastfed by mothers

to splash upon the cold concrete

and expire beneath the stars

of a bemused universe

and return to their base elements.

The flying mineral machines cruise on

without looking back.

And the news man says,

"Breaking story, Jibby Jorpson love triangle?!?

Also, this common household product will melt your children

because you're a bad parent

who couldn't sit through one little commercial break.

But first: is this baby orangutan a transsexual?

Find out why outrage addicts are outraged

after these important advertisements from Northrop Grumman."

And the stars say,

"We are more ancient than you can fathom

and more distant than you can comprehend,

yet we are made of the same matter,

and we rejoice in your part in this dance,

and as your elements return to the swirling cosmos

we love you more than you can possibly imagine."

And the mothers say,

"Why?

Why, why, why, why, why?

Why are his insides now on the outside

of the body I once cuddled and breastfed?

Why did explosives fall from the sky

from a bird made of minerals dug from the living earth?

Where are his arms?

Where is his skin?

I need it so I can kiss him

and get him ready for school."







And the mineral machines say nothing

as their numbers grow until they fill the sky

so that nobody can see the stars anymore,

and we all forget where we came from,

and the Bank Boys finally look up and say,

"There, that's much better."

And the living earth accepts all returners

as they burst in ever increasing numbers

beneath the circling metal birds

of a blackened sky

beneath unseen stars

who watch and wonder

if we'll ever remember

where we came from.





