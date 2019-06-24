Top Scoops

Claims rig company favouring foreign workers over NZers

Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:02 am
Article: RNZ

Claims rig company favouring foreign workers over New Zealanders

A New Zealander who spent 18 years working in a senior position on oil rigs says he and others, were snubbed and foreign workers favoured for jobs in Taranaki.

The COSL Prospector rig Photo: Supplied / Greenpeace / Geoff Reid

Immigration New Zealand has granted applications for 66 roles on the Taranaki oil rig owned by the Norwegian company COSL.

Thomas, who does not want his surname used, applied for a role as a tool pusher on the rig and said he was told by email, following his interview, that more experienced New Zealanders had been preferred.

He then found out that other experienced colleagues did not even receive an interview, and very few New Zealanders got senior roles.

"I had friends who were absolutely experienced and qualified, working right now in deep water with the cyber dynamic positioned rigs, with the semi submersible experience they asked for, every attribute they asked for, much more than they asked for but they ignored them."

He believes the process was rigged.

"They never wanted what they asked for, that was a duplicitous, underhanded, fraudulent, game they were playing to get visas. That's what it was all about."



Green Party energy and resources spokesperson Gareth Hughes said there are concerns with the hiring process.

"The fact that people didn't even get an interview, despite having quite a lot of experience in this sector, I think raises red flags."

Gareth Hughes has written to the Minister for Immigration asking for a review.

In a statement Immigration New Zealand confirmed that visas had been granted for up to 66 roles and that as part of the AIP (Approval in Principle) there was a requirement to train and promote New Zealanders.

It also says as part of the application, COSL Offshore Management must make genuine attempts to source a suitably qualified New Zealand citizen or resident replacement before utilising a contingency position under this AIP.

RNZ has tried to contact COSL for comment.


RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

