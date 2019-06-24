Productive farming land dug up for housing

From First Up, 5:23 am today

More than 200 produce growers in Auckland have closed up shop in the past decade as more rural land has been rezoned to residential to keep up with the demand for housing.

Photo: RNZ

Listen duration 6:04







Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either

MP3 format or in OGG format.

Now, after 60 years of growing vegetables in South Auckland, celery farmer Stan Clark has decided to close up as well.

Mr Clark's celery farms were re-zoned from rural to residential in 2009 and the rising land rates eventually made business unsustainable.

With the family preparing to sell up, Claire Eastham-Farrelly and Indira Stewart visited their farms in Pukekohe, a suburb that holds some of the country's most fertile land - now being dug up for housing.

Watch their video report here:



© Scoop Media