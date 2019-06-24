Top Scoops

Productive farming land dug up for housing

Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:33 am
More than 200 produce growers in Auckland have closed up shop in the past decade as more rural land has been rezoned to residential to keep up with the demand for housing.

Now, after 60 years of growing vegetables in South Auckland, celery farmer Stan Clark has decided to close up as well.

Mr Clark's celery farms were re-zoned from rural to residential in 2009 and the rising land rates eventually made business unsustainable.

With the family preparing to sell up, Claire Eastham-Farrelly and Indira Stewart visited their farms in Pukekohe, a suburb that holds some of the country's most fertile land - now being dug up for housing.

RNZ

