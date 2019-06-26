Ban on smoking in cars with children passes first reading

Bill banning smoking in cars with children passes first reading

A bill that would prohibit smoking in cars with children inside has passed its first reading in Parliament.

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age.

The fines won't be enforced until 18 months after the bill would be passed into law.

The bill passed unanimously and will now go to the Health Select Committee.











