Ban on smoking in cars with children passes first reading
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:37 am
Article: RNZ
Bill banning smoking in cars with children passes
first reading
A bill that would prohibit smoking
in cars with children inside has passed its first reading in
Parliament.
The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill
would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with
passengers under 18 years of age.
The fines won't be
enforced until 18 months after the bill would be passed into
law.
The bill passed unanimously and will now go to the
Health Select
Committee.
© Scoop Media
