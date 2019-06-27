Top Scoops

Video: PM reveals first substantive Cabinet reshuffle

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 4:31 pm
Article: RNZ

Winners and losers - PM reveals first substantive Cabinet reshuffle

Changes in Jacinda Ardern's first major Cabinet reshuffle today largely focused on housing, with a trio of ministers led by Megan Woods to take over the portfolio.

Ahead of the announcement this afternoon, most speculation centred on Phil Twyford's track record with the troubled KiwiBuild programme.

Ms Ardern this afternoon said a team of housing ministers would be brought in to implement the plan.

Megan Woods would become Minister of Housing and lead the team. Kris Faafoi would handle public housing and outgoing housing minister Mr Twyford would focus on urban development.

Mr Twyford is also picking up the Economic Development portfolio.

Mr Faafoi would also join Cabinet as Digital Services Minister and would relinquish his Civil Defence, Customs and associate Immigration portfolios. He was set to retain his Broadcasting portfolio.

Poto Williams has also been promoted to a minister outside of Cabinet.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the Cabinet reshuffle. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas



Mr Twyford said he had put his all into Kiwibuild, but efforts to tackle the national housing crisis were bigger than one person.

He said he was pleased to be part of a team working to address the problem and looked forward to getting his teeth into the Economic Development portfolio.

"I serve at the pleasure of the Prime Minister and it's an honour to be in her Cabinet.

"Our government remains committed to addressing the national housing crisis and I will still have a part to play in that in my role as Urban Development Minister", he said.

Mr Twyford said he was proud of what he had achieved in housing to date.

"I'm as frustrated as anyone else that we have not been able to deliver as many KiwiBuild houses as we had hoped.

"But I look forward to continuing to help Megan Woods and the other housing Ministers by focusing on legislative and regulatory tools we need to facilitate affordable house building", Mr Twyford said.

MPs met for a morning caucus where they were informed of the changes ahead of this afternoon's public announcement.

Some responsibilities had already been rearranged after Clare Curran and Meka Whaitiri lost their ministerial warrants, but this is Ms Ardern's first formal reshuffle.


