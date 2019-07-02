Top Scoops

16yo admits to charge of possessing mosque shooting footage

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 3:50 pm
Article: RNZ

The youngest person to be charged with distributing video of the Christchurch mosque shootings has admitted to a lesser charge of possessing the film.

Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The 16-year-old, who was arrested in March, cannot be named due to his age.

He denied a charge of distributing objectionable material and was held in custody for two months.

He was released on bail a month ago under strict conditions, including not accessing the internet and not going within 500m of the Al Noor or Linwood Ave mosques.

The substantive hearing was set down for today at the Christchurch Youth Court.

But just before it started, the 16-year-old's lawyer, Anselm Williams, told the judge he was pleading guilty, with the agreement of the police, to a lesser charge of possessing the video.

He was remanded on continued bail to appear on 30 July for a Family Group Conference.




RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

