Live updates: Wellington trains cancelled by derailment

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 9:14 am
Article: RNZ

Major travel disruption as Wellington trains cancelled by derailment

Wellington rail commuters face major disruption this morning after a freight train was derailed just outside Wellington station last night.

What you need to know

Most services into Wellington have been cancelled, affecting about 20,000 commuters.

• There are no train services in or out of Wellington on the Hutt, Kapiti, Melling and Wairarapa lines.

• Services are likely to be disrupted into this afternoon.

• Metlink has been able to provide some replacement bus services, but they are "extremely limited".

• Train services on the Johnsonville line will run as normal.

• The derailment happened near Wellington Junction last night, and it took the locomotive engineer 230 metres before he was able to stop the train.

• NZTA has warned commuters to expect delays on the road network.

the platforms at petone station, with no trains

Photo: RNZ / Jonathan Mitchell

Follow all the latest developments with RNZ's live updates:





RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

