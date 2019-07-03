Live updates: Wellington trains cancelled by derailment

Major travel disruption as Wellington trains cancelled by derailment

Wellington rail commuters face major disruption this morning after a freight train was derailed just outside Wellington station last night.

What you need to know

• Most services into Wellington have been cancelled, affecting about 20,000 commuters.

• There are no train services in or out of Wellington on the Hutt, Kapiti, Melling and Wairarapa lines.

• Services are likely to be disrupted into this afternoon.

• Metlink has been able to provide some replacement bus services, but they are "extremely limited".

• Train services on the Johnsonville line will run as normal.

• The derailment happened near Wellington Junction last night, and it took the locomotive engineer 230 metres before he was able to stop the train.

• NZTA has warned commuters to expect delays on the road network.

Photo: RNZ / Jonathan Mitchell

Follow all the latest developments with RNZ's live updates:













© Scoop Media