Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Long queues outside MSD ‘shocking’ but not norm - minister

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 10:28 am
Article: RNZ

Long queues outside MSD ‘shocking’ but not the norm - minister

From Checkpoint, 5:11 pm on 8 July 2019

Listen duration 10:32

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.



There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

However, she told to Checkpoint the ministry wanted to work with advocate group Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) to bring about a better system.

Checkpoint reported last week that families were lining up outside Manurewa's Work and Income office at 2am, hoping to get a meeting with the advocate group - Auckland Action Against Poverty - who help with their claims.

Parents were there in the rain with their children, many having come from Papakura, Papatoetoe, Clendon or Ōtara, because they felt their grants would be denied without advocates to help them with their claims.

The advocates are at the Manurewa office every Thursday and are allocated 65 appointments, typically handed out to those who are first in line.

AAAP said the situation was inhumane and had to change.

Ms Sepuloni agreed to speak to Checkpoint tonight, and said there was no need for people to be lining up so early.

"I saw the image and I saw the story and no one would pretend that it's not shocking to see that ... that is not a normal occurrence at MSD (Ministry of Social Development) offices around the country.

Watch Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni's response:

"There's no reason to turn up at that hour," she said. "They're not meeting with MSD at that hour, they're actually meeting with their advocates."

"We tell AAAP ... on Thursdays they have guaranteed appointments for their clients, that we will see them on that Thursday - so there's no reason for them to turn up at that hour of the morning."

She said the Manurewa office's grant approvals statistics showed people felt confident in applying, and that their grants were being approved.

"So, 98 percent of the hardship grants being sought at the Manurewa office are being approved, we're seeing something like a 60 percent increase in the amount that's been given out for hardship grants over the last year, and an increase in people applying," she said.

However, she admitted the distance people were travelling could point to a breakdown in relationships between those applying and their case managers.

"I'm not gonna act like in every instance that MSD may have been blameless, because there may have been fault on MSD['s part] and we need to take that on the chin.

"We've actually got to find out what that was and make sure that we can repair that relationship and make sure that that person feels confident that they can approach MSD for support."

She said MSD had today launched a new email survey, which would be sent to about 100,00 clients' accounts a month. She said their initial testing showed about a 10 percent response rate - which was about what they had expected.

People who had bad experiences may be less likely to fill out the survey, she admitted, and Māori were responding less than other groups.

She said MSD's regional commissioner Mark Goldsmith had written to AAAP asking how the situation could be improved, and that he had spoken to someone at the group again today, but AAAP did not want to work with the ministry on improvement.

"What we want to do is work better with AAAP," she said.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 