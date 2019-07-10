Auckland Airport Restrictions Lifted After Fog Distruption

Fog in Auckland disrupts morning commute, delays flights

Fog restrictions have been lifted at Auckland Airport after low-lying heavy mist caused flight delays in the city.

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport at 7.52am

It forced the cancellation of 21 domestic flights and delay to 20 between 8am and 10.30am today.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said he was held up on his way to Gisborne, where he's making Provincial Growth Fund announcements today.

No international flights had been affected.

The Transport Agency said patches of fog have reduced visibility on some roads and drivers should keep their lights on and increase following distances.

Meanwhile, Devonport ferries were cancelled earlier this morning due to a breakdown.

Auckland, where did you go? Watch as fog completely enshrouds the city pic.twitter.com/2I8NsZvxqA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 9, 2019

Patches of fog are reducing visibility in some areas of #Auckland's motorway network this morning. Please take extra care and mind your following distance ^TP pic.twitter.com/HpuG1CwLtZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 9, 2019







