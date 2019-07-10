Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

IRD botches tax assessment for some BNZ customers

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 3:45 pm
Article: RNZ

IRD botches tax assessment for some BNZ customers

Human error at Inland Revenue has resulted in as many as 45,000 Bank of New Zealand customers being issued incomplete tax statements and possibly incorrect tax demands.

a window with Inland Revenue sign writing

An IRD mistake led to tax statements and possibly incorrect tax demands being issued for some BNZ customers. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

The mistake has come to light after BNZ customers contacted RNZ, complaining their IRD statements had no record of their business with the bank, although their dealings with other banks were fully detailed.

"Inland Revenue has found that two batches of automatic tax assessments issued in June didn't include investment income information sent from the BNZ," IRD said in a statement.

"This is a matter of human error with how the information was dealt with when it arrived at Inland Revenue."

Some customers who complained to RNZ said they had been told in their statements they owed tax to IRD, and also said they had found it impossible to contact IRD either through its phone helpline or website to rectify the mistakes.

"We are still investigating the issue to determine how we can assist these customers to make any changes needed to their assessments when and if required."

IRD said it was confident the error affected only a small group of BNZ customers, who were less than 2 percent of the issued, and that it had the correct information from all the other major banks.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 