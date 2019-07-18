Standoff with inmates at Christchurch prison resolved

[2:07 pm 18/7/19]

A standoff with three inmates that shut down Christchurch Men's Prison for several hours has just been resolved.

The prison went into lockdown at 8.30am after seven prisoners who had been escorted to a yard for recreation refused to return to their cells.

Corrections southern regional commissioner Ben Clark said thanks to staff negotiators, no force was required and no one was injured.

He said the prisoners did not behave aggressively and there was no damage to property.

The incident is being reviewed and those involved are likely to be charged with misconduct.











© Scoop Media