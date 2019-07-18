Standoff with inmates at Christchurch prison resolved
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 4:10 pm
Article: RNZ
[2:07 pm 18/7/19]
A standoff with three inmates that shut
down Christchurch Men's Prison for several hours has just
been resolved.
The prison went into lockdown at 8.30am
after seven prisoners who had been escorted to a yard for
recreation refused to return to their cells.
Corrections
southern regional commissioner Ben Clark said thanks to
staff negotiators, no force was required and no one was
injured.
He said the prisoners did not behave aggressively
and there was no damage to property.
The incident is being
reviewed and those involved are likely to be charged with
misconduct.
