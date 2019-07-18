Crash closes Mt Victoria tunnel in both directions

A crash on Ruahine Street has closed Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel in both directions this afternoon.

NZTA Wellington was advising motorists to take an alternative route either through Newtown or the Bays and to avoid the area if possible.

The pedestrian and cycle path inside the tunnel remain open.

UPDATE 4:45PM

Due to a crash, SH1 Mt Victoria #Tunnel remains CLOSED in both directions. A tow is on site for vehicle recovery. Traffic is heavy through Newtown and along Oriental Bay. Please continue to expect DELAYS in the city during peak. ^CR https://t.co/xJqNI6745N — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 18, 2019







