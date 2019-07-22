Fog causes flight disruptions in Wellington
Monday, 22 July 2019, 10:30 am
Article: RNZ
Some flights in and out of Wellington are being delayed,
diverted or cancelled because of heavy fog this
morning.
Fog
at Wellington Airport. (file photo) Photo: RNZ / Rob Dixon
Commuters should check directly with their
airline about the status of their flight.
Some flight
details are also available on the airport's
website.
