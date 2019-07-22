Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM's Australia delay 'symptom of ageing fleet'

Monday, 22 July 2019, 2:20 pm
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Australia delay symptom of ageing fleet - academic

Jonathan Mitchell, Defence Reporter

The embarrassing breakdown of the 757 Air Force plane carrying the Prime Minister back from Australia highlights the need to replace the fleet, a Defence academic says.

a 757 with 'royal new Zealand air force' written on the side, at an airport with the door open and stairs attached

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's return from Australia was delayed by the 757's computer breakdown. Photo: RNZ / Demelza Leslie

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her staff had to take a commercial flight from Melbourne to Auckland on Friday night because a computer failure grounded the military plane.

Victoria University's Centre for Strategic Studies director David Capie said the two 757s in the fleet, bought in 2003, were not earmarked for replacement for about a decade.

"The last major upgrade was in 2008 - so you are going to expect more and more of these sorts of problems."

"And as we've seen with the Hercs - for example - is it starts to cost - the amount of money that needs to be spent on maintenance just to keep them flying becomes more of an issue," he said.



Former Prime Minister Sir John Key ran into similar problems across the Tasman in 2016, when a 757 broke down in Townsville.

Ms Ardern was due to fly to the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu next month. Her office said a 757 plane and a C130 Hercules were being used for that trip.

The Defence Force declined to be interviewed, but in a statement said the plane had arrived back on Saturday afternoon.

It said there was no plan to conduct a separate investigation into the computer system fault.

"As a matter of course we monitor the failures of all components on our own fleet to manage our stocks of spare parts and gain feedback from the aircraft manufacturer on patterns within the aircraft type worldwide," the statement said.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 