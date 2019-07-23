Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Greens apologise for Simon Bridges attack ad

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 4:07 pm
Article: RNZ

The Greens have been forced into a swift apology and backdown on an attack ad they ran against the National Party leader Simon Bridges.

a picture of a tv screen showing a picture of simon bridges and a banner reading 'simon's imports'. Subtitled 'Come on down to Simon's imports'

A screenshot from the Greens ad. Photo: RNZ

The ad, posted on Twitter, was designed to highlight his stance on electric cars, portraying it as anti-environmental and mocking his New Zealand accent.

This follows a protracted debate between Mr Bridges and Green Party minister Julie Anne Genter about the government's policy to encourage the use of electric and hybrid vehicles, released earlier this month.

The ad shows Mr Bridges in a car-yard with a voiceover in a broad Kiwi accent, talking about how angry he is that the government is making climate friendly cars more affordable.

showing simon bridges in a square, displayed inside a picture of many cars in a lot. Subtitled 'can’t we just wait until it's too late?'

A screenshot from the now-deleted Green Party ad. Photo: RNZ

It also takes a pot shot at his political support - "prices are down, emissions are down, my polling is down".

The ad was posted this afternoon, but within a few hours was removed from the Greens' Twitter feed and replaced with an apology for posting something that caused offence, and of poor taste.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 