Leopard seal at Oriental Bay captures attention

A leopard seal has made it all the way into Wellington's Oriental Bay, delighting onlookers.

Onlookers have gathered around Wellington's Oriental Bay to see the leopard seal. (PHOTO: RNZ / Dom Thomas)

The seal was first spotted at about 8am today, and a cordon is stopping the animal and the public from getting too close to each another.

Department of Conservation marine advisor Hannah Hendrik said this was the first time a leopard seal had come so close to Wellington city.

DOC staff are there to make sure people stay behind the barrier and to answer questions.

Ms Hendrik said a leopard seal came onshore at Petone Harbour in 2018, and they visit the Wellington region once or twice each year.

