Ihumātao protest in Wellington blocks street

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:12 pm
Article: RNZ


Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland.

a banner stretch across the road reads 'Fletchers Reurn The Whenua'

Demonstrators in Wellington supporting the protesters at Ihumātao blocked a street. Photo: RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui

About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay.

They are standing in solidarity with mana whenua protesting about a housing development planned by Fletcher Building at Ihumātao, in Mangere.

Ihumātao protesters block a street near Parliament in Wellington Photo: RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui

Wellington protest organiser Tamatha Paul said Māori ministers needed to step up and help resolve the dispute.

She is urging them to force the police to stand down, and get all parties together to resolve the issue according to tikanga Māori.



Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson joined the crowd, saying she supports a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

A police officer stands near a car blocking part an intersection next to Parliament in central Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

a large crowd listening to a speech outside parliament

Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

A car blocks an intersection near Parliament during a demonstration over the Ihumātao land dispute. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas


RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

