Ihumātao protest in Wellington blocks street



Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland.

Demonstrators in Wellington supporting the protesters at Ihumātao blocked a street. Photo: RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui

About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay.

They are standing in solidarity with mana whenua protesting about a housing development planned by Fletcher Building at Ihumātao, in Mangere.

Ihumātao protesters block a street near Parliament in Wellington Photo: RNZ / Te Aniwa Hurihanganui

Wellington protest organiser Tamatha Paul said Māori ministers needed to step up and help resolve the dispute.

She is urging them to force the police to stand down, and get all parties together to resolve the issue according to tikanga Māori.







Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson joined the crowd, saying she supports a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

A police officer stands near a car blocking part an intersection next to Parliament in central Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

A car blocks an intersection near Parliament during a demonstration over the Ihumātao land dispute. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

