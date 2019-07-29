Jacinda Ardern picked by Meghan Markle for Vogue

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of 14 women who will appear in a special edition of British Vogue magazine, which is being guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The latest edition of Vogue is guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Vogue

The high-profile September issue entitled Force for Change highlights what Vogue calls trailblazing female changemakers.

It says they range from activists to artists, and from prime ministers to climate change campaigners.

The Duchess has spent the last seven months secretly working on the upcoming edition.

The women she's selected to appear on the cover are:

Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali, Jacinda Ardern, Sinead Burke, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Christy Turlington Burns - and the reader, represented by a mirror.

Ms Ardern hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in New Zealand last October as part of their first joint overseas tour last October.







Ms Ardern has featured in Vogue before. She was profiled in the March 2018 issue of US Vogue.

The Meghan Markle-edited edition will also feature what's described as a "candid conversation" between the Duchess and Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, whom she has long admired, as well as an interview between her husband, the Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, a primatologist whom she has idolised since childhood.

The magazine will hit news stands on 2 August.





