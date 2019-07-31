Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Man who delivered anti-Muslim tirade sentenced

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 12:38 pm
Article: RNZ

Man who delivered anti-Muslim tirade sentenced to 10 months supervision

A man who delivered an anti-Muslim tirade to worshippers at the Al Noor Mosque has been sentenced in the Christchurch District Court to 10 months supervision.

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa outside court in Christchurch on 12 April this year Photo: RNZ / Conan Young

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa pleaded guilty to behaving in an insulting manner likely to cause violence when he unleashed his verbal assault less than a month after the 15 March mosque shootings.

In April, the 33-year-old asked to meet those he accused of being terrorists, so he could apologise.

Outside court today he said he still planned to do this.

He claimed to have no memory of the incident and said he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

In court today Judge Tony Couch said the abuse hurled at worshippers would have been distressing at any time, but coming less than a month after the shootings made it even worse.

He was confident today's sentence would be accepted by the Muslim community as a faith which embraced forgiveness.




© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 