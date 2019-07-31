Scoop Advisory: Item published in error ahead of embargo
Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 1:08 pm
Article: The Scoop Team
A release about a virtual supermarket study into food taxes
was mistakenly published this morning ahead of embargo.
This item has now been deleted.
If you were in receipt
of this release due to the error on Scoop’s part please
note the strict journal embargo is 10.30am, Thursday 1
August and should not be published, distributed or made use
of until
then.
