Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

More women at board tables, but fewer executives

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 4:48 pm
Article: RNZ

Gender diversity at the board table of local listed companies has improved, but fewer women are becoming executives in the largest firms.

empty chairs around a meeting table with notepads arranged on it

The number of female directors on boards of the top 50 firms on the NZX is up to 85 from 77 the year before. Photo: websubs / Pixabay

NZX statistics for the year to March showed number of female directors on the boards of the top 50 firms increased to 85 from 77 the year before.

However, the number of women in company executive positions was down to 97, while it stood at 117 two years ago.

NZX general counsel Hamish McDonald said there was room for improvement.

"People will like to see progress across the board, clearly that [executive positions] is an area which needs to be developed."

Hamish McDonald talking to Madison Reidy duration 1:46
from Business News



Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

Listed companies on the NZX main board have been required to give a breakdown of gender diversity in their annual reports since 2017.

It was not mandatory to have a diversity policy in place but the statistics showed the majority of firms had introduced one.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 