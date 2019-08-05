Scoop Coverage: Biodiversity Information and Journalism

Back From The Brink: Biodiversity Information and Journalism
A Scoop Journalism Deep-dive on Biodiversity and the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy.
Contents
Scoop Features
Also on Scoop
Reports/Papers
From The Conversation
Ian Llewellyn - A National Policy Statement on Biodiversity is where interests could collide
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>
Also On Scoop:
Te Koiroa o te Koiroa - Discussion document [PDF]
NZ Govt - Government takes action for nature
Environmental Defence Society - EDS Welcomes NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document
Forest And Bird - Forest & Bird welcomes biodiversity plan - Giant kokopu hotspot discovered on Waiheke Island - Call for more marine protection around Auckland
New Zealand Government - New National Biodiversity Strategy needed
New Zealand Government - Forest mast significantly boosts breeding of rare kākāriki
New Zealand Government - One Billion Trees Fund supporting indigenous restoration
New Zealand Government - Councils, iwi and DOC unite for conservation
New Zealand Government - International Declaration on Biodiversity
New Zealand Government - Indigenous Biodiversity report released
United Nations - Preserving biodiversity vital to reverse climate change
Forest And Bird - Biodiversity consensus a game-changer for NZ
Robert McLachlan and Steven Alexander Trewick - NZ biodiversity losses match global crisis
NZ Energy and Environment - Jones speaks in favour of gene editing
GWRC - Collaborative action on biodiversity
GWRC - New regional biodiversity group gathers
BusinessDesk - Govt opts for sweeping review of 'underperforming' RMA
University of Canterbury - Marine heatwaves threaten global biodiversity
Biodiversity Collaborative Group - Collaborative report a breakthrough for biodiversity
LegaSea - Madness of trying to manage fisheries with property rights
Hawke's Bay Regional Council - Learning the ropes – marine pests
Environment and Rec Fishing Coalition - Fishers join environmentalists to save kauri forests
Biodiversity Collaborative Group - Collaborative report a breakthrough for biodiversity
Papers/Reports
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment - Weaving Resilience into our Working Lands: recommendations for the future roles of native plants
Ian Llewellyn - A Biodiversity Explainer
Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our
Biodiversity
David Hall (The
Policy Observatory) - The Interwoven World
Duncan McLaren - Exaggerating how much CO can be absorbed by tree planting risks deterring crucial climate action
Steven Alexander Trewick and Steven Alexander Trewick - NZ is home to species found nowhere else but biodiversity losses match global crisis
David Choquenot - Seeing the wood for the trees: Kiwi lead in biodiversity conservation
Steve Morton, Andy Sheppard and Mark Lonsdale - Explainer: what is biodiversity and why does it matter?
Nic Rawlence - Proposal to mine fossil-rich site in New Zealand sparks campaign to protect it
Troy Baisden - How New Zealand’s well-being budget delivers for the environment
Brian Lovett - Is an ‘insect apocalypse’ happening? How would we know?
Tanya Latty and Timothy Lee - How many species on Earth? Why that’s a simple question but hard to answer
Kat Bolstad and Heather Braid - Squid team finds high species diversity off Kermadec Islands, part of stalled marine reserve proposal
Stuart Reynolds - What happens to the natural world if all the insects disappear?
Stephanie Anderson - Regenerative agriculture can make farmers stewards of the land again
Michael (Mike) Joy and Sylvie McLean - Despite its green image, NZ has world’s highest proportion of species at risk
Greg Asner - To solve climate change and biodiversity loss, we need a Global Deal for Nature
Georgia Garrard, Nicholas Williams and Sarah Bekessy - Here’s how to design cities where people and nature can both flourish
Michelle Lim - ‘Revolutionary change’ needed to stop unprecedented global extinction crisis
Max Finlayson - We need an international approach to biodiversity (but local action)
Bill Bateman, Dale Nimmo, Don Driscoll, Grant Wardell-Johnson, Noel D Preece and Sarah Luxton - Australia’s draft ‘Strategy for nature’ doesn’t cut it. Here are nine ways to fix it
Stephen Woroniecki - George Monbiot Q + A – How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change
Dustin Marshall and Liz Morris - No-take marine areas help fishers (and fish) far more than we thought
Miguel Lurgi - Habitat loss doesn’t just affect species, it impacts networks of ecological relationships
Derek Lynch - Soil is the key to our planet’s history (and future)
Victor Anderson - Biodiversity loss has finally got political – and this means new thinking on the left and the right
Don Driscoll, Desley Whisson, Euan Ritchie, Mike Weston, Raylene Cooke and Tim Doherty - We must rip up our environmental laws to address the extinction crisis
Sheila R. Colla and Rachel Nalepa - Give bees a chance: We can’t afford to lose our wild native pollinators