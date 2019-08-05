Scoop Coverage: Biodiversity Information and Journalism

Scoop Features:

Ian Llewellyn - A Biodiversity Explainer

Ian Llewellyn - A National Policy Statement on Biodiversity is where interests could collide

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop's online engagement platform, HiveMind.







Also On Scoop:

New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document Launch:

Te Koiroa o te Koiroa - Discussion document [PDF]

NZ Govt - Government takes action for nature

Environmental Defence Society - EDS Welcomes NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

Forest And Bird - Forest & Bird welcomes biodiversity plan - Giant kokopu hotspot discovered on Waiheke Island - Call for more marine protection around Auckland

Earlier Press Releases

New Zealand Government - New National Biodiversity Strategy needed

New Zealand Government - Forest mast significantly boosts breeding of rare kākāriki

New Zealand Government - One Billion Trees Fund supporting indigenous restoration

New Zealand Government - Councils, iwi and DOC unite for conservation

New Zealand Government - International Declaration on Biodiversity

New Zealand Government - Indigenous Biodiversity report released

United Nations - Preserving biodiversity vital to reverse climate change

Forest And Bird - Biodiversity consensus a game-changer for NZ

Robert McLachlan and Steven Alexander Trewick - NZ biodiversity losses match global crisis

NZ Energy and Environment - Jones speaks in favour of gene editing

GWRC - Collaborative action on biodiversity

GWRC - New regional biodiversity group gathers

BusinessDesk - Govt opts for sweeping review of 'underperforming' RMA

University of Canterbury - Marine heatwaves threaten global biodiversity

Biodiversity Collaborative Group - Collaborative report a breakthrough for biodiversity

LegaSea - Madness of trying to manage fisheries with property rights

Hawke's Bay Regional Council - Learning the ropes – marine pests

Environment and Rec Fishing Coalition - Fishers join environmentalists to save kauri forests

Papers/Reports

David Hall (The Policy Observatory) - The Interwoven World

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment - Weaving Resilience into our Working Lands: recommendations for the future roles of native plants

On The Conversation

Duncan McLaren - Exaggerating how much CO can be absorbed by tree planting risks deterring crucial climate action

Steven Alexander Trewick and Steven Alexander Trewick - NZ is home to species found nowhere else but biodiversity losses match global crisis

David Choquenot - Seeing the wood for the trees: Kiwi lead in biodiversity conservation

Steve Morton, Andy Sheppard and Mark Lonsdale - Explainer: what is biodiversity and why does it matter?

Nic Rawlence - Proposal to mine fossil-rich site in New Zealand sparks campaign to protect it

Troy Baisden - How New Zealand’s well-being budget delivers for the environment

Brian Lovett - Is an ‘insect apocalypse’ happening? How would we know?

Tanya Latty and Timothy Lee - How many species on Earth? Why that’s a simple question but hard to answer

Kat Bolstad and Heather Braid - Squid team finds high species diversity off Kermadec Islands, part of stalled marine reserve proposal

Stuart Reynolds - What happens to the natural world if all the insects disappear?

Stephanie Anderson - Regenerative agriculture can make farmers stewards of the land again

Michael (Mike) Joy and Sylvie McLean - Despite its green image, NZ has world’s highest proportion of species at risk

Greg Asner - To solve climate change and biodiversity loss, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Georgia Garrard, Nicholas Williams and Sarah Bekessy - Here’s how to design cities where people and nature can both flourish

Michelle Lim - ‘Revolutionary change’ needed to stop unprecedented global extinction crisis

Max Finlayson - We need an international approach to biodiversity (but local action)

Bill Bateman, Dale Nimmo, Don Driscoll, Grant Wardell-Johnson, Noel D Preece and Sarah Luxton - Australia’s draft ‘Strategy for nature’ doesn’t cut it. Here are nine ways to fix it

Stephen Woroniecki - George Monbiot Q + A – How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change

Dustin Marshall and Liz Morris - No-take marine areas help fishers (and fish) far more than we thought

Miguel Lurgi - Habitat loss doesn’t just affect species, it impacts networks of ecological relationships

Derek Lynch - Soil is the key to our planet’s history (and future)

Victor Anderson - Biodiversity loss has finally got political – and this means new thinking on the left and the right

Don Driscoll, Desley Whisson, Euan Ritchie, Mike Weston, Raylene Cooke and Tim Doherty - We must rip up our environmental laws to address the extinction crisis

Sheila R. Colla and Rachel Nalepa - Give bees a chance: We can’t afford to lose our wild native pollinators





