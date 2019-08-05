PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 5/8/19: Talks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her Monday post-cabinet press conference by discussion her plans for the week, including meeting with the General Secretary of NATO on Tuesday, the same day Ministers meeting the US Secretary of Defense in Auckland.

PM Ardern also recapped recent government announcements including replacement linear accelerators for cancer treatment, including better regional access, with the announcement of a wider cancer plan due this month, the Government exceeding its public housing construction target, the creation of a national oversight body for drinking water quality, and vocational education reform.

She then took questions on the abortion law reform bill announced today, Ihumāto (the possibility of her visiting the occupation, the presence of police guns at the site, and work towards a resolution), Chinese diplomats' attempts to influence events at NZ universities and support of violence at NZ protests, the Christchurch mosque attacks being cited as inspiration for mass shootings in the US, the state of efforts to combat the spread of extremism online internationally and in NZ, the review of finance regulations in the light of recent revelations, plans for the meeting with the NATO General Secretary, being called a "part time Prime Minister", the US's approaches to countries around their confrontation with Iran, DHB budget blowouts, fiscal policy and the economy, and the time taken for Health Minister David Clark to read a briefing on DHB deficits.







