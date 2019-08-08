Top Scoops

Cocaine packages worth $3m wash up on Auckland beach

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 12:17 pm
Article: RNZ

Around 19 packages containing cocaine have washed up on Auckland's Bethells Beach.

around 19 dirty blue packages with a logo of a reversed P and and P inside a hexagon

It is believed the cocaine would have a street value of around $3 million dollars. Photo: NZ Police

It is believed to have a street value of approximately $3 million.

The packages were found last night and police were called to the area.

Police and Customs have undertaken a thorough search of the beach and surrounding areas to check for any other packages washed ashore.

"There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do," detective inspector Colin Parmenter of Waitematā Police said.

An eagle helicopter will be in the area today to conduct a search of the wider area and regular police patrols will check for further washed up items over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitematā Crime Squad on 09 839 0697. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.




