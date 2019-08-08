Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Video: Abortion Legislation Bill debate begins in Parliament

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 4:34 pm
Article: RNZ

Abortion Legislation Bill debate begins in Parliament

The debate over the Abortion Legislation Bill has begun in Parliament.

Minister of Justice Andrew Little. Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Political parties won't vote as a block, but MPs will vote as individuals according to their conscience.

The Bill would remove abortion from the Crimes Act and instead treat it as a health issue; after 20 weeks women would require a medical test to access an abortion.

Justice Minister Andrew Little told Parliament the primary objective of the legislation is to shift abortion away from the crimimal regime.

He said he was acutely aware of the various deeply held political, personal and faith based views of MPs, who would soon be called upon to cast their vote.

Watch the debate on Parliament TV here:


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 