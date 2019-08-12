Top Scoops

Chemical spill: two workers taken to hospital

Monday, 12 August 2019, 12:53 pm
Article: RNZ

Chemical spill at Wellington motorway: two workers taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a chemical spill at a Wellington business, forcing a highway lane to close this morning.

Firefighters in HAZMAT suits clean up at the site of the chemical spill in Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Ceinwen Curtis

Fire and Emergency sent five crews to the site on Centennial Highway at the bottom of the Ngauranga Gorge shortly after 6.30am.

Wellington Free Ambulance said they had been called out to the Woodward Group building at 12 Centennial Highway, the company which manages and supplies the Wishbone pre-packed foods and cafes.

The left southbound lane of State Highway 1 was blocked and motorists were told to expect delays.

The two people who work at the business were taken to hospital as a precaution. The chemical is unidentified and firefighters in hazmat suits were clearing the spill.

Emergency services at the site of the spill. Photo: RNZ / Ceinwen Curtis


