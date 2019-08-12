Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

'Metropolitan-based power culture' targeting fishing - Jones

Monday, 12 August 2019, 5:12 pm
Article: RNZ

'Metropolitan-based power culture' targeting fishing industry - Jones

Eric Frykberg, Reporter

The Minister for Regional Economic Development has launched a stinging attack on urban liberals, accusing them of trying to take the fishing industry down.

Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones claimed there existed "metropolitan-based power culture" that wanted to damage the fishing industry. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Shane Jones was speaking to the annual meeting of Seafood New Zealand in Queenstown on Friday.

He said the attacks came from people who did not always understand what was at stake, and the industry had to fight back to protect itself.

Mr Jones said it was not just the fishing industry that was threatened, Māori who had invested much of their economic heritage in the business were threatened too.

"Those of us such as me as a Māori, who have our legacy interests via the treaty in the fishing industry, need to gird our loins and protect ourselves," Mr Jones said.

"Rest assured, there is a largely metropolitan-based power culture, which seeks to do damage to our industry."

Mr Jones said this was a very serious problem to people who had stored their full and final wealth from Treaty settlements in this industry.

He insisted the fishing industry had nothing to be ashamed of.

"We are a legitimate, we are a legacy, we are a profitable and internationally-reputable economic force, and let no one take that away from us."

Shane Jones' comments came in the wake of a series of attacks on the fishing industry by environmental lobbyists.

They have alleged over fishing, which depletes a resource, and a reckless attitude towards other species caught in fishing nets.

A fishing leader, Craig Ellison, in turn hit back at that criticism at the same conference.

Mr Ellison, who is chairman of Ngai Tahu Seafoods and executive chairman of Seafood New Zealand, said property rights were under attack from people who used social media to make emotional points.

"The conversation appears to have to have moved into the land of rhetoric, ideology, trolling and unsubstantiated opinion," he said.

"We respond with answers based on facts, science and deep evidence.

"But while we aim for the head, our opponents aim for the heart."

Mr Ellison then directed some criticism at the Government itself.

"The Labour Party seems to have taken a shift to the left, and seems to find it difficult to engage with the primary sector and with business."

Mr Ellison said his sector wanted to engage positively with the Government.

"We may be criticised by a vocal minority, but many depend on us for their livelihood and a great source of food, and that should be respected."

The Minister of Fisheries has been sought for a response to the comments.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 