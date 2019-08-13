Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

NZ First tightlipped on prisoners' voting rights

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 10:29 am
Article: RNZ

Jo Moir, Political Reporter

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is keeping his cards close to his chest on whether prisoners should have the right to vote.

Winston Peters Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

His caucus will meet next Tuesday and he says no decisions will be made before then.

The Labour Party has indicated its strong support for restoring voting rights for some prisoners, but the prime minister said she couldn't speak for the other governing parties.

The National Party, however, is standing firm on a blanket ban saying it would block any attempt to reverse it.

The Waitangi Tribunal wants MPs to urgently repeal a law preventing all prisoners from voting, so they can take part in next year's election.

It said the 2010 law breaches the Treaty and was significantly prejudicial to Māori.

Mr Peters said his caucus would discuss the issue of prisoner voting when they met next week but he couldn't promise they'd make a final decision.

"There are certain aspects of it which don't make any sense no matter what your view on law and order is or what your view on punishment is. But I want my caucus colleagues to have a full-scale discussion of it and then we'll tell you what our answer is.''

It was the National government in 2010 that passed the amendment banning all prisoners from voting.

Before that, inmates serving less than three years could take part in elections.

Andrew Little Photo: RNZ / Ana Tovey

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the Waitangi Tribunal made a compelling case but his personal preference was to return to the pre-2010 legislation.

"My own view is I don't think the 2010 legislation was justified or that it has achieved or is achieving anything. I think if there is to be a change there is a rationale to say that if you're in prison and during the course of an electoral term you're going to be released then you have a right to say who is governing the country, who you're going to be let free in at the end of your sentence,'' he said.

The tribunal decision comes after a ruling by the Supreme Court late last year, which backed an earlier High Court ruling that prison inmates had the right to vote.

The case was brought before the High Court in 2013 by veteran criminal and prison lawyer Arthur Taylor.

Mr Taylor said the law as it stands was discriminatory and racist, and a democracy like New Zealand should be running a mile from that.

He said countries like Canada, Australia, South Africa and all of the European Union had outlawed similar bans.

Mr Taylor said a compromise of applying voting rights to prisoners with a sentence of up to three years seemed fair.

Simon Bridges Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

"The tribunal of course has said every prisoner should get the right to vote but taking into account the political realities then it would probably be a good cut off point because people who are absent from the country for three years they lose their right to vote as well if they don't return to New Zealand, so that's a reasonable time period.''

However, Opposition leader Simon Bridges said it's right that prisoners lose the liberty to vote.

"It's our law - we believed in it then and we still believe in it so we will oppose change. Quite simply if you do a crime that's serious enough for jail you lose a number of rights, including most importantly your liberty, but also we think it's right while you're in prison you lose that right to vote," he said.

The Green Party has long campaigned for prisoner voting rights and MP Golriz Ghahraman will table an amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill, which passed its first reading last month, to overturn the ban.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 