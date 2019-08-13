PM's talk with Boris Johnson focuses on free trade deal



The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked free trade, Brexit and the Christchurch Call during a phone call with the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night.

The had a brief text exchange when he was first elected in July, following a Conservative Party leadership ballot.

Ms Ardern says they had a "very productive" phone call.

She said they focused on a free trade deal once Britain leaves the European Union, and Mr Johnson reiterated New Zealand remained a "high priority" for negotiations following Brexit.

Ms Ardern said they also discussed "next steps" in the Christchurch Call and ending terrorist content online, climate change and other issues of shared interest.

She said they both agreed to try to catch up in person at the United Nations meeting in New York in September.





