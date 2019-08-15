Samoa arrest as assassination plot investigation continues

Police in Samoa have arrested Malele Atofu Paulo, also known as King Faipopo, as an investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate the prime minister continues.

The police arrested Malele at the court house this morning after he appeared on earlier charges of making false accusations and defaming Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi.

Malele Atofu, aka King Faipopo, sitting in court Photo: RNZ Pacific /Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia

More than ten officers, including police wearing civilian clothes, attended the arrest of the man whose King Faipopo moniker stems from his prominence on social media.

It's the second arrest by police, following last night's raid on the home of a candidate for the Samoa First political party in the Faasaleleaga by-election this year.

Lema'i Faioso is being questioned by police.

Police have released few details on the alleged plot, which came to light two days ago.





