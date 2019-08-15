Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Wellington train outage to affect evening rush hour

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 12:48 pm
Article: RNZ


Evening train services will be affected due to a power fault near the Wellington Railway Station this morning that may mean damaged trains must be towed away.

Commuters wait for trains at Wellington Railway Station after a power fault this morning. Photo: RNZ / Emma Hatton

Buses are replacing all Wellington trains after a power issue that temporarily suspended all services in and out of the capital this morning.

Metlink said that the problem was caused by damage to the overhead which damaged 15 trains, and all the trains which had been through the damaged section would also need to be checked for damage.

It tweeted about 7.20am that trains on the Johnsonville, Kāpiti, Hutt Valley and Melling lines had been suspended.

The power problem was fixed on the lines between Wellington and Kaiwharawhaura 20 minutes later, it said. Some services then resumed, but about 9.30am it announced buses would be replacing trains on all lines.

The buses are running on a half-hourly Saturday timetable and passengers can use a train pass on regular bus services.

KiwiRail group chief operating officer Todd Moyle apologised for the delay and said crews were investigating the cause of the fault and working out how long it might take to fix.

Metlink, which manages the train fleet, said the trains that travelled through the fault this morning were all parked at different stations and were being visually checked to see if they were safe to move to a depot. If they were not, they would need to be towed away.

Due to the lack of trains, even if rail services return before the afternoon peak begins, services would be running at a reduced capacity this afternoon and evening.

Metlink is asking commuters to keep an eye on its website and social media.

An electronic sign warns of delays after the power fault suspended some trains this morning. Photo: RNZ / Emma Hatton

A commuter on the Kāpiti line, Sarah, managed to get into the city during the period when services had resumed, but the delay made her almost an hour late for work.

"I'm supposed to be at my studio by 8.15am, it just so happens that the one day that I don't get the train at 6.30am and I get a sleep in, I end up sitting there a bit longer than expected."

The replacement buses are running to a half-hourly timetable.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 