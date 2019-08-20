Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Manus Island refugees offered Port Moresby move

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 12:36 pm
Article: RNZ

Refugees detained on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island have been offered relocation to Port Moresby by the PNG government.

A photo of the note. Photo: Shaminda Kanapathi

A note posted in refugee compounds on the island said they would be provided with residential accommodation in the capital and financial support to relocate.

Once there, they would continue to receive a weekly living allowance, health care and assistance to attend medical appointments.

Vocational training and employment support will be provided to refugees who want them.

The note said relocation to Port Moresby would not constitute permanent settlement in PNG.

But it said the government would continue to encourage the refugees to settle there.

Refugees estimate they number about 140 men in two compounds on the island.

One of them, Shaminda Kanapathi said he thought most of the refugees would apply for relocation to Port Moresby.

However, after six years on Manus, Mr Kanapathi said the men were worried about how long they would have to stay in the capital before being offered permanent resettlement elsewhere.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 