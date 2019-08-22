Live: Ihumātao hīkoi to deliver petition to Ardern's office

Around 100 people have begun the hīkoi to the Prime Minister's electorate office over Ihumātao, asking her to visit the site.

They'll deliver a petition, signed by more than 22,000 people, urging Jacinda Ardern to travel to Ihumātao to experience the whenua - the land - herself.

The petition says without a personal visit they don't think the prime minister has a true sense of why the land matters so much and what's at stake if it's lost.

People have been occupying the whenua for 30 days, since an eviction notice was served.

On the Facebook event, more than 300 people have said they're going to the hīkoi - they're due to leave Ihumātao at about 8am this morning to hand deliver the petition to her electorate office in Mount Albert this afternoon.

Buses will take people part of the way.





