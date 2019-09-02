Top Scoops

Scott Dixon's Indycar title hopes all but over

Monday, 2 September 2019, 12:57 pm
Article: RNZ


Scott Dixon's Indycar title hopes are all but over after his car's battery died during the penultimate race of the season in Portland.

Scott Dixon Photo: Supplied

The New Zealander was leading when his car appeared to lose power halfway through the race.

He hobbled to pit lane where his crew had to push him to his pit, eventually finishing 16th. Australian Will Power won the race.

Dixon told Sky Sport he suddenly felt the power go.

"Everything kind of went blank, you know the screen went out. The problem then too once you lose power, you can't use the clutch, you can't use anything, you can't shift down."

Scott Dixon is fourth in the overall standings and likely needed to win the last two races of the season to have a chance stand a chance of defending his crown.

"A bummer man, the car was super fast, super easy race for us, it's a shame to give away a win like that especially in the situation that we were for the Championship, it definitely makes it almost impossible now.

"But a lot of credit to the team, we had ourselves in a bit of a rough spot on Friday in Practice 2 and were able to come back and almost very close to getting pole ... and [today] we were maintaining the pace pretty easy so it's frustrating when you go out of races like that."


