Crews extinguish 270ha Porters Pass fire

A fire that ravaged 270 hectares of land in Porters Pass in Canterbury has been extinguished.

(file photo) Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Fire crews were called to the blaze early on Sunday morning.

At its peak, 30 firefighters and three helicopters were working to contain it.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was put out late this afternoon [2 September].

The cause is still under investigation, though the police have said a stolen car used in the theft of an ATM machine at Darfield was found nearby.

State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthur's Pass continues to be down to one lane.





