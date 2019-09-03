Top Scoops

Crews extinguish 270ha Porters Pass fire

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 11:51 am
Article: RNZ

A fire that ravaged 270 hectares of land in Porters Pass in Canterbury has been extinguished.

a fire truck, with smoke in the background

(file photo) Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Fire crews were called to the blaze early on Sunday morning.

At its peak, 30 firefighters and three helicopters were working to contain it.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was put out late this afternoon [2 September].

The cause is still under investigation, though the police have said a stolen car used in the theft of an ATM machine at Darfield was found nearby.

State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthur's Pass continues to be down to one lane.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
